Bengaluru: Woman ends life days after 'cheating' husband commits suicide

BENGALURU: A couple committed suicide within days of each other in the city. The deceased, identified as Harish (31), a businessman, and his wife Shilpa (26) were residents of Mysuru road. According to police, Harish had an illicit affair with a woman called Shalini, and had eloped with her two weeks ago. After Shalini’s husband Revanna got to know about the affair, he filed a case against Harish.

He also went to Harish’s house and had threatened to kill him. Allegedly upset over this, Harish committed suicide on Monday. Later, Revanna also started harassing Shilpa, who committed suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday. Harish’s brother Girish has filed a case against Revanna on charges of abetment of suicide.

Helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available at SAHAI at 25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.