Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL pushes opening up of first two Metro lines of Phase-II to 2020  

The MD also announced that the next six-car coach will be put into operations by October-end.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro

Representational Image. | (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two lines of Metro Phase-II proposed from Mysuru Road to Kengeri (Reach 2) and Yelachenahalli to Anjapura Township (Reach 4) will become operational by 2020, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ajay Seth pushing the deadline considerably for these two stretches. The initial deadline fixed by BMRCL for these routes was March 2019. 

Briefing newspersons after the 6-coach Metro train was flagged off by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from Kempe Gowda Metro station, Seth said, "The civil works will be ready by April for the Kanakapura stretch (Reach 4). Both lines will be ready by 2020." He refused to give a specific month when it could become operational. 

Asked if the financial turmoil experienced at IL & FS Engineering Construction Company could impact Phase-II works, Seth said that the group has completed 75% of the work on the Mysuru Road stretch earmarked for it. Regarding its participation in the Outer Ring Road, Seth said, "We have not yet finalised the tender. We are clearly examining it and an informed decision will be taken."

The MD also announced that the next six-car coach will be put into operations by October-end. "We have already received a three-car set from BEML for it. In November, we will have three more six-car trains ready for operations," he sawid. 

Asked about when six car coaches will be introduced on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli), the MD said that after 5 to 6 trains are launched on the Purple Line, the first six-car can run on the Green Line. "It is likely to happen in December or January next year," he said. Elaborating Seth said that the maximum load was on Purple Line. "Between 9.30 am and10.30 am, 19,400 passengers travel on the East-West Line but only 9,700 travel on the North-South Line," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Metro Phase-II Mysuru Road to Kengeri 6-coach Metro train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices