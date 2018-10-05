Dassault to invest over Rs 200 crore in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTC) will be upgraded by the State government with the help of Dassault Systems India Private Ltd, at a cost of D224 crore. The project will be taken up by the Skill Development Department, for which Dassault will invest D203 crore, while the remainder of the amount will be contributed by the State government.

The four centres will come up in different parts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region such as Yadgir, Humnabad, Lingasugur and Hospet, said Krishna Byre Gowda, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister, following the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.Dassault will provide both software and trainers for one year at these facilities, he said.

‘Govt waits for SC order on SC/ST promotion’

Minister Byre Gowda, responding to a question on reservation in promotions, said that the state government was waiting for the October 12 Supreme Court order to take a call on the issue. “Several ministers of the cabinet insisted that the recent order of the Supreme Court regarding the issue should be implemented. However, Supreme Court has issued oral directions to wait for the final order,” he said, adding that the state will implement the decision as soon as the final judgement is delivered.

Land certificates issued

Cabinet certificates to the Ministry of Defence were also issued during the meeting, which will help the city administration to complete eight infrastructure projects in the city. MoD will provide 45,165 sqm of land to various civic bodies of the city, in exchange for land elsewhere.

Man-animal conflict: Pension for kin of victims

The cabinet has decided to give monthly pension to families of victims of man-animal conflicts. Apart from the compensation of Rs 5 lakh being provided, the state will now also provide Rs 2,000 monthly pension for five years.