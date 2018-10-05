Notices soon to Karnataka government officials over case pendency

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Show-cause notices will be issued to officials concerned for keeping thousands of cases pending at various government offices in Bengaluru. K Mathai Administrative Officer, Sakala Mission, is preparing a report on the pending cases and is expected to submit it to the state government. After receiving complaints from the public on not getting services listed under Sakala on time, Mathai and team visited various government offices in Bengaluru on Thursday. The day-long inspection included visits to Bengaluru Urban DC offices, BDA and others.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mathai said at the Bengaluru Urban DC office, there were more pending cases related to caste and income certificates. “As on Thursday, there were 1,500 cases related to

caste certificates and more than 300 on income certificates from both Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North offices. At BDA, it was more of possession certificates that were not issued to property owners. This was our third inspection of BDA and number of cases in fact has come down, it is 103 cases,’’ he said.

Mathai said he will prepare a report and submit it to the Additional Chief Secretary (e-governance) who will, in turn, forward it to the Chief Secretary. Since the number of pendency cases is large, directives will be given from Chief Secretary’s office to various department heads to issue show-cause notices to

officials who have failed to clear the files.