Overbridge at Kempe Gowda Metro station gets approval from passengers, lack of roofing a sore point

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The moment it was inaugurated, public began making good use of the foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the Kempe Gowda Metro station with the BMTC and KSRTC bus terminals. The sudden drizzle though dampened the mood as the bridge did not have a roofing above and many were spotted running to avoid getting drenched or opening up their umbrellas.

A flight of stairs will take commuters heading to KSRTC to Terminal One where buses bound to Andhra Pradesh, Hubbali, Davengere, Shirdi, Mumbai, among other places, start off. Among the happy pedestrians today was M Kusuma, a regular commuter on BMTC as well as the Metro. “I board a bus from Cubbonpet to Majestic daily and head to Central College. I used to walk a circuitous route to enter the Metro station. This is really such a relief for me to just walk one bridge and reach the station,” she said.

Raghavan, a medical representative, landed up drenched at the Kempe Gowda station from BMTC. “The bridge is really very useful. But if there is no roofing above it, public will really suffer both when it is extremely hot and when it rains like today,” he said. Raagini, a student, said, “Imagine getting drenched along with your luggages. The entire bridge needs to have a shelter above it.”

Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary told TNIE, “Roofing is required in my view. I will advise Metro Managing Director to take it up in consultation with and participation of the Transport department.”