Rains are here to stay for a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various parts of the city received heavy spells of rain on Thursday morning and afternoon. Showers are expected to continue in many parts of the state, including Bengaluru, for the next one week, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, 9.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Seshadripuram. The observatory in HAL recorded 14 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Waterlogging occurred in some areas, such as under the Hebbal flyover and Doddanekundi village underpass, causing traffic hurdles. Traffic jams were also caused due to two-wheeler riders seeking refuge from the rain under bridges and overpasses, obstructing the way for other motorists.

As per the KSNDMC website, Bengaluru Urban district recorded 8.4 mm rainfall on Thursday. From Friday to Monday, it forecast a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.According to KSNDMC director Srinivasa Reddy, the existing cyclone build-up in Chennai will be responsible for heavy to moderate rainfall in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next few days.

A cyclone in Bay of Bengal is also developing, which will again bring rains to Coastal and Malnad regions and also parts of South Interior Karnataka. “We have instructed the BBMP to keep a vigil on low-lying areas,’’ he said.