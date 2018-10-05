To decongest KR Market, government mulling three more markets: Deputy CM G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that to decongest the K R Market area, the government was planning to construct three similar markets across the city.After inspecting the market on Thursday, he said lakhs of people visit it each day and it has become congested. Parameshwara, along with Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and other officials, inspected the market early on Thursday morning.

To reduce burden on the market, they are planning to construct similar mega markets at Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road. “We will discuss and bring it to BBMP Council for approval. In the coming year, funds will be allotted,’’ he said.

On old seized vehicles parked at the basement of the market, Parameshwara said these vehicles have to be cleared by auctioning.Parameshwara said many vendors in KR Market are not paying rent to the BBMP. “The building adjacent to KR Market is lying vacant for the last many years. Vendors are showing no interest in occupying these vacant shops. I have directed officials to make use of this space. It can be used for parking vehicles too,” he said. He also directed officials to list the vendors who are not paying rent and their dues in the next 15 days.

Parameshwara said he has received complaints on high interests being charged by money lenders and said this practice will be curbed. The waste segregation point was shut when he visited market. He instructed officials to reopen it within a week.

