Bengaluru: Allowing langur on steering wheel lands KSRTC driver in trouble

Prakash, the driver who works in the Davangere division of the state-owned transport corporation, will now face an enquiry as to how he operated the bus with an animal on the wheel.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Langur at the wheel of the KSRTC bus with the driver. (Photo: Snapshot from Twitter)

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The driver of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, has landed in trouble after allowing a Gray Langur to sit on the steering wheel for a few minutes. The incident, which was recorded on video, went viral as the video was circulated on social media and gathered mixed reactions.

While one section of the people who watched it saw the humour in the situation, another section rightly pointed out that the Langur was at the helm of a bus carrying passengers and that the situation could have easily turned bad.

According to KSRTC officials, the driver, named Prakash, has been taken off active driving duties.

Prakash, who works in the Davangere division of the state-owned transport corporation, will now face an enquiry as to how he operated the bus with an animal on the wheel. As can be seen in the video, the animal is actually sitting on the steering wheel while the bus is in motion. It is also on the wheel while the drive takes away one hand to shift gears in the bus.

The video was taken enroute to Brahmasagara from Davangere on Monday. According to officials, the langur belonged to a passenger who boarded the bus on the day. While the passenger took his seat, the animal refused to and promptly proceeded to the front of the bus to take over the steering wheel. It stayed on spot for a few minutes before it alighted from the bus, officials said.

In the video a person can be heard loudly screaming asking someone to move to one side of the bus. It is unclear if the comments are targeted at the langur or some other passenger. The driver, instead of stopping, continues to shift gears and drive on.

