Cash, gold tumble out of government officers’ closets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a raid at the residences of two officials of the state government, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recovered over nine kg gold, Rs 5.27 crore in cash and property documents worth several crores, here on Friday.

Exact details of the disproportionate income of two officials is expected to be revealed following the completion of the raid, which is still going on.

The raids were conducted at the residences of Engineer Officer - 5 of Bengaluru Development Authority N G Gowdaiah and Chief Development Officer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board T R Swamy. According to a release by ACB, the raids were conducted at eight locations in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, which included residences of the accused officials and their relatives, to assess the disproportionate assets against their known sources of income.

During the raids on Gowdaiah's properties in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, officials seized 3 kg gold at his residence and 4.5 kg gold at his father-in-law's residence, 10 kg silver, `75 lakh in cash, documents related to two houses, eight sites and 14 apartments, three cars and three motorbikes.

At Swamy's residence, officials seized `4.52 crore in cash, which he tried to dispose of by flinging it off from his 14th-floor apartment, 1.6 kgs of gold, documents pertaining to eight houses, 10 sites and 10 acres of agricultural land and three cars."Investigation into the two cases has continued and ACB is verifying documents related to the seized properties to collect more information on the disproportionate sources of income," the ACB release said.