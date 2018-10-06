Home Cities Bengaluru

Cash, gold tumble out of government officers’ closets

Exact details of the disproportionate income of two officials is expected to be revealed following the completion of the raid, which is still going on.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The apartment in Malleswaram where ACB sleuths conducted raids on Friday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a raid at the residences of two officials of the state government, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recovered over nine kg gold, Rs 5.27 crore in cash and property documents worth several crores, here on Friday.

Exact details of the disproportionate income of two officials is expected to be revealed following the completion of the raid, which is still going on.

The raids were conducted at the residences of Engineer Officer - 5 of Bengaluru Development Authority N G Gowdaiah and Chief Development Officer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board T R Swamy. According to a release by ACB, the raids were conducted at eight locations in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, which included residences of the accused officials and their relatives, to assess the disproportionate assets against their known sources of income.

During the raids on Gowdaiah's properties in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, officials seized 3 kg gold at his residence and 4.5 kg gold at his father-in-law's residence, 10 kg silver, `75 lakh in cash, documents related to two houses, eight sites and 14 apartments, three cars and three motorbikes.

At Swamy's residence, officials seized `4.52 crore in cash, which he tried to dispose of by flinging it off from his 14th-floor apartment, 1.6 kgs of gold, documents pertaining to eight houses, 10 sites and 10 acres of agricultural land and three cars."Investigation into the two cases has continued and ACB is verifying documents related to the seized properties to collect more information on the disproportionate sources of income," the ACB release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government officers Anti-Corruption Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices