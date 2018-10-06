Cops launch manhunt to nab retired Deputy SP’s son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High Grounds police have launched a manhunt to arrest the son of a retired DySP and his friends, for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old youth in a drunken brawl. D Devaraj, DCP Central said, Karthik Rajendran, who filed the complaint on Friday, alleged that on September 8, his friend N Yuvaraj was attacked with a beer bottle at Renaissance Hotel on Race Course Road. Karthik, who noticed the car the attackers fled in, filed a complaint as the injured was in coma in a hospital.

It has been alleged that the the police did not act on the case initially, which was earlier reported on September 8, as the accused was the son of a retired police officer. The police while investigating found that the car belonged to retired DySP Konappa Reddy and that his son Suman and his gang was involved in the attack. A special team has been formed to nab the accused, all of whom are absconding. Meanwhile, Karthik told the Express that the incident was being portrayed as if the victim was unwilling to pursue the case.

Vidwat case: Krishna gets anticipatory bail

The High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Krishna, one of the accused, who was allegedly involved in attack on Vidwat at a cafe in UB City in February. Justice B A Patil allowed the bail plea of Krishna, who is absconding since seven months.

While granting anticipatory bail, Justice Patil imposed conditions that Krishna has to surrender before the investigating agency in 15 days and cooperate with investigation. The accused was also directed to furnish Rs 2 lakh personal bond and two sureties. The court also imposed conditions that the accused should not tamper with prosecution evidences and not to leave jurisdiction of the court without period permission.