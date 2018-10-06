Day-long laughter marathon by city comedians

Akhila Damodaran By

BENGALURU : All my embarrassing moments have been off stage: Vamsidhar Bhogaraju

Tell us about your show...

My material revolves around my life and my life experiences. I usually talk about things that irk me.

Do you remember your first gig?

A friend of mine signed me up for a stand up comedy competition and I made it to the final round. So it was a great start. Since then, it’s gotten tougher. (smiles)

What’s been your biggest blooper on stage?

Luckily, all my embarrassing moments have been off stage!

If you were to spend a week on a deserted island, what would be the three things that you’d take with you?

Books, books and beer.

What’s the most bizarre rumour you have heard about yourself?

Nothing really... I guess that’s because I don’t gossip about myself (smiles)

If not comedy, what would have been your alternate career choice?

Making movies

most bizarre rumour I heard is that I am 50: Sanjay Manaktala

Tell us about your show...

I talk about all things that a 30-year-old, who wishes he was still 20, talks about: Dating, marriage,

eating, partying and getting older.

If you were to spend a week on a deserted island, what would be the three things that you’d take with you?

My iphone, my iphone charger, and headphones. If you said people instead of things I’d say family but hey you get it. (smiles)



Have there been times when the audience have not found your jokes funny?

It happens all the time. You manage by making a joke about it. Then try to read the audience better and talk or improvise on things you think they would enjoy. For example, if it’s a crowd of senior citizen, let’s talk about grand kids or marriage.



What’s the most bizarre rumour you have heard about yourself?

That I was 50 years old.



An alternate career choice?

IT senior executive making a lot more money.

Audience were

laughing at me at my first gig: Praveen Kumar

Tell us about your show...

I am going to wear cotton shirt and a jeans (smiles)

When was your first stand up gig and how did it go?

It was for my college alumni night in 2008. It was pathetic... the audience was laughing... but at me... but it was a huge learning experience.

If you were to spend a week on a deserted island, what would be the three things that you’d take with you?

My wife, daughter and my mobile phone

What’s the most bizarre rumour you have heard about yourself?

That I have six pack abs (smiles)

If not comedy, what would have been your alternate career choice?

I would have continued with my earlier job as a marketing professional.



If laughter is the best

medicine, no comedians would go to psychiatrists: Sejal Bhat

Tell us about your show...

There’s a bit of storytelling, absurdist imagery and some discomfort for the audience in my act.

When was your first stand up gig and how did it go?

My first open mic was in early 2016. I was nervous as hell and spent an hour in the washroom before getting up on stage. But I did my bit and bombed with it and eventually was just happy that I went up on stage.

Why do you think people say laughter is the best medicine?

People also say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away but I’m pretty sure it gives you diabetes. If laughter is the best medicine, we wouldn’t have so many comedians going to psychiatrists regularly.

Have there been times when the audience have not found your jokes funny?

Have there been times when your readers didn’t read a single article and went straight for the comics section? If yes, which type of vada do you think this interview will soak the oils of?

My first open mic was on

Friday the 13th, it was truly an ominous start: Arnav Rao

What is the best part of being a stand-up comedian?

The best part of being a comedian is that no matter what happens to you in your life, be it tragedy, joy, something ecstatic stemming from pure unadulterated happiness, something ridiculously embarrassing, something painful or something that genuinely requires serious addressal of a mental health issue... you can always turn it into material.

When was your first stand up gig and how did it go?

My dad was buying me uncensored stand up DVDs since I was 14 years old. So stand up has really shaped the way I see the world, especially in those formative years. On top of that, I lack any singing or dancing ability, so when asked to perform at gatherings of friends and family, I’ve been doing stand up since then. My first open mic was Friday the 13th, May 2016 and it was truly an ominous start. Ever since that day, I knew what I was going to do with the rest of my life.

If you were to spend a week on a deserted island, what would be the three things that you’d take with you?

Three boats