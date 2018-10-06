Educated youth don’t find jobs, shows report

BENGALURU: During the state elections last year, a campaign carried out by the Karnataka Janashakthi, a city-based youth group, urged citizens to ‘Vote for Jobs’ when choosing a candidate.Mallige, one of the leaders of the campaign, says that the campaign’s main focus was four groups – the unemployed, students, unorganised labour and rural youth. Mallige was one of the panellists who spoke during the launch of the State of Working India 2018 report on unemployment trends, released by Azim Premji University on Thursday.

The campaign concentrated mostly on rural and semi-urban areas, says Mallige. “We found out that it was the unorganised labour group that responded to our campaign the most. It will surprise you all to know that the unemployed youth responded the least,” says Mallige, adding, “Youth are made to believe that unemployment is a personal problem, but this is not the case.”

One of the findings of the report states that despite the GDP growing over many years, it did not necessarily guarantee a growth in jobs. For example, the study says that between 2011 to 2015, the rate of GDP growth was 6.8 per cent, while the rate of jobs grew at only 0.6 per cent.

Another reason, says Amit Basole, lead author of the report and a faculty at the university, is that the educated youth wait for better employment opportunities commensurate with their qualifications. However, the fact is that despite enrolment in educational institutions being high, at around 25 per cent, the number of jobs is not growing. Sectors such as agriculture have not grown, and the manufacturing sector has also lost jobs with increasing automation, Basole told CE.

During his many field visits across the 30 districts of the state, Madan Padaki, founder, Bridge, a rural market platform, found out that at least 20-30 per cent migrants came back to their villages, unable to sustain themselves with the earnings in these cities.

“A father with four children was paying through his nose to get them educated. When I asked him if he had any savings, he said his children (three girls and one boy) were his savings. One was studying BEd, one BA, another DEd, and the boy was doing a nursing course, for which the father was paying `1 lakh per year. I didn’t have the heart to shatter his dreams and tell him that there are no jobs,” says Padaki.