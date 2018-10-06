Home Cities Bengaluru

Educated youth don’t find jobs, shows report

The campaign concentrated mostly on rural and semi-urban areas, says Mallige.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Image used for representational purpose

BENGALURU: During the state elections last year, a campaign carried out by the Karnataka Janashakthi, a city-based youth group, urged citizens to ‘Vote for Jobs’ when choosing a candidate.Mallige, one of the leaders of the campaign, says that the campaign’s main focus was four groups – the unemployed, students, unorganised labour and rural youth. Mallige was one of the panellists who spoke during the launch of the State of Working India 2018 report on unemployment trends, released by Azim Premji University on Thursday.

The campaign concentrated mostly on rural and semi-urban areas, says Mallige. “We found out that it was the unorganised labour group that responded to our campaign the most. It will surprise you all to know that the unemployed youth responded the least,” says Mallige, adding, “Youth are made to believe that unemployment is a personal problem, but this is not the case.”

One of the findings of the report states that despite the GDP growing over many years, it did not necessarily guarantee a growth in jobs. For example, the study says that between 2011 to 2015, the rate of GDP growth was 6.8 per cent, while the rate of jobs grew at only 0.6 per cent. 

Another reason, says Amit Basole, lead author of the report and a faculty at the university, is that the educated youth wait for better employment opportunities commensurate with their qualifications. However, the fact is that despite enrolment in educational institutions being high, at around 25 per cent, the number of jobs is not growing. Sectors such as agriculture have not grown, and the manufacturing sector has also lost jobs with increasing automation, Basole told CE.

During his many field visits across the 30 districts of the state, Madan Padaki, founder, Bridge, a rural market platform, found out that at least 20-30 per cent migrants came back to their villages, unable to sustain themselves with the earnings in these cities. 

“A father with four children was paying through his nose to get them educated. When I asked him if he had any savings, he said his children (three girls and one boy) were his savings. One was studying BEd, one BA, another DEd, and the boy was doing a nursing course, for which the father was paying `1 lakh per year. I didn’t have the heart to shatter his dreams and tell him that there are no jobs,” says Padaki.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vote for Jobs Karnataka Janashakthi Educated youth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices