Karnataka High Court: Where should Bengalureans go till roads are repaired?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has questioned the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) whether it was raining all through the past three years, and “Where should Bengalureans go till BBMP repairs the roads?”The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit posed these questions to the BBMP during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed in 2015 seeking directions to the BBMP to fill up potholes and ditches.

“Was it raining all through past three years? BBMP officials should devote and commit to the system and they should correct their approach. Things are seriously missing because of your officers not attending the work and not showing the sense of urgency. As a result, citizens are suffering. The dusting of your mirror is done. Now the reflection is clear.. How much time do you need to make Bengalureans happy by making city roads smooth?,” the court questioned when BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi explained about the ongoing task of repairing roads.

On the other hand, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that as per the information gathered from different sources, several potholes as also several aspects related with potholes are yet to be attended at by the authorities concerned, including the BBMP and the BWSSB. She would be filing a comprehensive memo of suggestions and responses within a week from Friday, she informed.

The counsel of the BBMP submitted that the task is being regularly attended to and at present the work has been impacted due to weather conditions. In reply, the court said, at present, “we are not making any other comment in the matter, but it would be expected of the authorities concerned to attend on all the tasks and aspects indicated in this petition as also the orders passed by this Court and the reports made by the Commission formed by the court.” The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to October 23.

The BBMP counsel also pointed out that the notice inviting tenders has been issued on August 28, 2018 for setting up of hot mix plants; and the last date of receipt of tenders is October 30, 2018.

Civic body to look into portal for roads

V Sreenidhi assured that details relating to the process of attending on the complaints by the BBMP shall also be placed before the Court on the next date of hearing. It would also be explored if a dedicated portal in relation to the road conditions could be provided, the counsel said.