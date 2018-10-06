Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court: Where should Bengalureans go till roads are repaired?

The counsel of the BBMP submitted that the task is being regularly attended to and at present the work has been impacted due to weather conditions. 

Published: 06th October 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has questioned the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) whether it was raining all through the past three years, and “Where should Bengalureans go till BBMP repairs the roads?”The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit posed these questions to the BBMP during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed in 2015 seeking directions to the BBMP to fill up potholes and ditches.

“Was it raining all through past three years? BBMP officials should devote and commit to the system and they should correct their approach. Things are seriously missing because of your officers not attending the work and not showing the sense of urgency. As a result, citizens are suffering. The dusting of your mirror is done. Now the reflection is clear.. How much time do you need to make Bengalureans happy by making city roads smooth?,” the court questioned when BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi explained about the ongoing task of repairing roads.

On the other hand, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that as per the information gathered from different sources, several potholes as also several aspects related with potholes are yet to be attended at by the authorities concerned, including the BBMP and the BWSSB. She would be filing a comprehensive memo of suggestions and responses within a week from Friday, she informed.

The counsel of the BBMP submitted that the task is being regularly attended to and at present the work has been impacted due to weather conditions. In reply, the court said, at present, “we are not making any other comment in the matter, but it would be expected of the authorities concerned to attend on all the tasks and aspects indicated in this petition as also the orders passed by this Court and the reports made by the Commission formed by the court.” The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to October 23.  

The BBMP counsel also pointed out that the notice inviting tenders has been issued on August 28, 2018 for setting up of hot mix plants; and the last date of receipt of tenders is October 30, 2018.

Civic body to look into portal for roads

V Sreenidhi assured that details relating to the process of attending on the complaints by the BBMP shall also be placed before the Court on the next date of hearing. It would also be explored if a dedicated portal in relation to the road conditions could be provided, the counsel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices