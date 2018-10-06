Home Cities Bengaluru

Man held for theft, 12 cameras recovered  

 Jnanabharathi police have arrested a person who allegedly stole cameras. Around 12 cameras worth around Rs 15 lakh have been recovered from him.

Published: 06th October 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Jnanabharathi police have arrested a person who allegedly stole cameras. Around 12 cameras worth around Rs 15 lakh have been recovered from him.The accused is Shiekh Lukman (27), a resident of Narasipura in Vidyaranyapura. Police said that a few cases of camera thefts in photo studios were reported in Jnanbharathi, Chandra Layout and Vijayanagar police stations in a span of one-and-a-half months. The modus operandi was same in all the cases. Based on the details provided by the studio owners, the accused were held.

“Lukman used to visit the studios on the pretext of getting his photograph. He conversed well with them and assured them of giving orders for wedding photography. He used to call them and asked them to come and meet him at some place to talk about the orders.

Once they left the studio, he used to open the shutter of the studio and committed thefts in broad daylight. He used to sell the stolen cameras. Ten cameras, two video cameras, lenses and camera charges have been recovered from him,” police said, adding that five cases were solved with his arrest.

