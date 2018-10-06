Home Cities Bengaluru

Mom files complaint against Bengaluru school for neglecting son

Mother of the child filed a complaint before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights alleging that the negligence by the school authorities caused mental stress for the child.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A parent of a 3-year-old child has filed a case against a private school located at Singanayakana Halli on Doddaballapur Road for neglecting her son during the recent Independence Day celebrations at the school. The child had sustained minor injuries caused by staples on a band tied to his wrist during the performance.

The mother of the child filed a complaint before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights alleging that the negligence by the school authorities caused mental stress for the child. As per her complaint, the teachers had tied a band on his wrist and had used stapler pins to keep it in place. The pins were piercing his wrist due to which the was crying in pain.

However, none of the teachers attended to him. The complainant further said, “When I approached the teachers to hand him over to me, they did not let me meet my child. Even after his performance, they refused to send him and asked me to wait till the event was over. When I  raised my voice, they asked me to get permission from the coordinator.”

She said that by the time the child was returned to her, his wrist was full of scratches caused due to the pins. “Though the injury was not severe, I could understand how painful it could be for a 3.10-year-old child and how it affected him mentally,” she said. According to her, the school alleged her of misbehaving with the school authorities and even asked her to withdraw the admission. Following this, she had raised a complaint before the commission seeking justice.

