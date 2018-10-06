Home Cities Bengaluru

Realtor saves injured on busy highway

A realtor made a dedicated effort to save an injured person who was lying in a pool of blood on a busy highway near at Medahalli near KR Puram.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A realtor made a dedicated effort to save an injured person who was lying in a pool of blood on a busy highway near at Medahalli near KR Puram. While it was initially suspected to be a case of hit and run, it was later found out that the the injured was drunk and had fallen on the road.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer from the KR Puram traffic police station said that on September 19, Gotham, a resident of Murugeshapalya, was crossing the highway around 7.30pm while he was drunk. He lost balance and fell on a road median, which caused severe head injuries. Balaji, a pedestrian noticed the injured and tried to stop moving vehicles for medical aid. 

While at first no one stopped, he later got a goods auto vehicle and rushed him to a private hospital. Gotham, who was discharged from NIMHANS, gave his statement and said he was injured while crossing the road under the influence of alcohol. 

Balaji, a resident of Battarahalli, said, “My intention was to save a life, whether it was an accident or drunk man. I felt very happy when I came to know that he survived.” He further said that he was shocked to notice the heavy bleeding and did not think of calling an ambulance, thinking that it would cause further delay. “I have been still thinking why people are not kind enough to save a life when they notice an injured on the road,” Balaji added.

