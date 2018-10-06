Roast almonds for an earthy flavour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almonds can be nutritious, tasty and double up as a quick snack. They are extremely versatile and offer natural goodness in each and every bite. From kirana shops to high-end grocery stores, almonds are pretty much available everywhere.

To me, it is a beautiful nut that can be sliced, diced, roasted and cooked. Almonds are also a source of many nutrients such as vitamin E, dietary fibre, protein etc, and offer nutrition in every bite. They are easy and quick to flavour and go with just about any masala/spices. You can also carry them along in a handy box and snacking smart is a great way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Almonds are a convenient snack which can be eaten anywhere, any time of the day and through the year.

I use it extensively in my kitchen and in all different kinds of dishes. I use them for flavouring, for adding crunch and a rich texture to the dish. It has a combination of flavours – it is nutty, earthy and flavourful when roasted. For example, in salads, I use soaked almonds for fresh flavour, and in desserts, I use roasted and sliced almonds for an earthy flavour.

If there’s something we’ve learned to make at my restaurant with almonds, it is the Flaked Almonds with Kanyakumari Crab and Almond Butter. To get the dish just right during the inital times, I first thought about it, wrote it on a paper, experimented with it a few times with a little plus and minus and it was good to go. Both crabs and almonds are very delicate and they need to be balanced in such a way that they complement each other rather than overpowering the flavours.

Chef Manish Mehrotra, corporate chef, Luxury Dining,Old World Hospitality