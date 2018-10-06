Home Cities Bengaluru

Roast almonds for an earthy flavour

Almonds can be nutritious, tasty and double up as a quick snack.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Almonds are also a source of many nutrients such as vitamin E, dietary fibre, protein etc, and offer nutrition in every bite.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almonds can be nutritious, tasty and double up as a quick snack.  They are extremely versatile and offer natural goodness in each and every bite. From kirana shops to high-end grocery stores, almonds are pretty much available everywhere. 

To me, it is a beautiful nut that can be sliced, diced, roasted and cooked. Almonds are also a source of many nutrients such as vitamin E, dietary fibre, protein etc, and offer nutrition in every bite. They are easy and quick to flavour and go with just about any masala/spices. You can also carry them along in a handy box and snacking smart is a great way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Almonds are a convenient snack which can be eaten anywhere, any time of the day and through the year.

I use it extensively in my kitchen and in all different kinds of dishes. I use them for flavouring, for adding crunch and a rich texture to the dish. It has a combination of flavours – it is nutty, earthy and flavourful when roasted. For example, in salads, I use soaked almonds for fresh flavour, and in desserts, I use roasted and sliced almonds for an earthy flavour.

If there’s something we’ve learned to make at my restaurant with almonds, it is the Flaked Almonds with Kanyakumari Crab and Almond Butter. To get the dish just right during the inital times, I first thought about it, wrote it on a paper, experimented with it a few times with a little plus and minus and it was good to go. Both crabs and almonds are very delicate and they need to be balanced in such a way that they complement each other rather than overpowering the flavours.

 Chef Manish Mehrotra, corporate chef, Luxury Dining,Old World Hospitality 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roast almonds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices