She was like my elder sister: Mayor 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy mayor Ramila Umashankar’s untimely death came as a shocker to those who knew her especially because the 44-year-old had shown no signs of fatigue despite having a packed schedule on Thursday.Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, who had spent most of Thursday with Ramila by her side, is in a state of shock.

On Thursday morning, they had inspected KR Market together. “She came to the market at 6.45 am, and we inspected it for more than an hour. She was all fine. No sign of fatigue. She walked all around. Later in the morning, we went to the Metro train inauguration. She was fine that time too. At 3 pm, we had lunch at a restaurant and she was absolutely fine. It very unfortunate that she is not there any more,” Gangambike said.

“All these days there were no symptoms. In fact , I would get fatigued sometimes and she would advise me to pack fruits or dry fruits from home. She was like an elder sister to me,” she added.