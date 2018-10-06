Teen held for stealing luggage at railway station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Closed circuit TV cameras fitted across Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station helped the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday nab a young woman red-handed while stealing luggage. The 18-year-old, identified as Priya, used to steal luggage of passengers from the ladies waiting room here when no was around.

For the last couple of months, the RPF received six complaints from passengers in the ladies waiting room on Platform 1 that their luggage vanished when they left them inside the room to visit washroom.

“We understood it was the handiwork of someone who was keeping a watch and getting hold of the luggage at an appropriate time,” he said.

The inspectors monitoring the cameras in the control room kept reviewing footage of recordings. “We realised that a young girl who masked her face with a scarf kept entering the Ladies room around 4am on many days. In some recordings, she was spotted picking up a bag and leaving,” police said.The moment they found her entering the ladies room on Thursday, a woman cop was immediately rushed to stand vigil outside the room. “Priya was nabbed red-handed as she was trying to leave with a piece of luggage,” he said.

Priya confessed to her thefts. She used to take the luggage to some isolated spot or to empty coaches inside the trains. “She told us she would remove mobile phone, cash and other valuables from the bag and abandon it somewhere on the tracks or inside trains, he said.