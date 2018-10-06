This Italian fare is no ‘cheesy’ affair

Home Cities Bengaluru

Think Italian food, think pizza and cheese.

BENGALURU: Think Italian food, think pizza and cheese. But not at JW Marriot’s Alba, where the new menu, curated by Chef Eliyaz, goes beyond the usual. Light and comfortable on the stomach, the dishes are flavourful, aromatic, and appealing.   To begin with, try the Asparagus Salad, which is served with almonds and parmesan fondue, giving it an appealing in looks and texture.

The sweet crunch of the candied almonds and mild flavour of fresh asparagus sets a great start. The White Onion & Porcini Soup, Olive powder and Crispy Herbs is comforting on a rainy day. The hot soup is creamy with a sweet flavour of white onion broth and earthy and chunky mushrooms. The fried herbs in the soup adds to the crunch factor. 

The Beetroot and Chestnut Risotto is prepared with salted ricotta and gorgonzola sauce. The dark pink risotto is a hearty meal with sticky rice and earthy beets. If you are a cheese-lover, try the Textures of Parmesan. It presents different variations of the ‘king of cheese’ – tortellini, cheese and oil. One of the signatures, the tortellini has a smooth texture and tastes similar to locally-available cheese. It is served with celery sauce and toasted hazelnut.

The highlight of the menu is Lamb Loin Cooked Differently. Coated with hazelnut, the crust around the tender lamb makes it crunchy. The taste of the dish, especially the lamb (yum!) lingers long after the meal. Our verdict: Indeed, cooked differently.

The thin crust Pizza Dal Duca comes with porcini mushroom. The pizza, with minimal cheese, has a predominant mushroom topping just like the name suggests. The right use of porcini mushrooms makes it a delicious way to amp up the flavour of the dish. Even after we’ve stuffed ourselves, there’s always room for dessert.

The Classical Tiramasu too lived up to its name. Served in a coffee mug, there are layers of chocolate and cream. Dig in deep and you will get the flavour of creamy and milky layer made with mascarpone cheese, and spongy lady fingers. The kahlua gives a little caffeine kick. We can safely say that this is the best tiramasu we’ve ever had.

Being a fan of chocolate, we couldn’t resist the Molten Dark Chocolate. It’s a delight to see the chocolate oozing out as you cut into it. Our first thoughts were that it would make a great Instagram boomerang. Served with pistachio gelato, the cranberry coulis adds to the appealing look. 
Cost for two: Rs 4,000 (approx)

