Aam aadmi’s tip-offs led to raids on babus: Anti-Corruption Bureau

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT was based on tip-offs by an ‘aam aadmi’ that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted multiple raids on properties of two state government officials on Friday and seized assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Following the raids, the ACB has received close to 500 calls and 60-70 e-mails alleging irregularities by the duo, said M Chandrashekar, Additional Director General of Police, here on Saturday.

The raids, he said, were conducted after detailed surveillance and after going through the minute details of the two officials. Now, the accused officials will be given an opportunity to explain the sources of their incomes as per a Supreme Court order. The bureau will also file a charge-sheet in the case in the next three to four months, he said.

“We are getting actionable information regarding the two officials. We will act on the information further,” he said.On seizures made during the raids, Chandrashekar said around 4,000 US dollars were also seized by officials from Bengaluru Development Authority official N G Gowdaiah’s residence. He urged the general public to approach the ACB with complaints regarding corruption in government offices.

Auto driver key link in KIADB official case

An auto-driver has emerged as a key-player in connection with the Friday’s raids on KIADB Chief Development Officer T R Swamy. Swamy had refused to open the door when officials visited his apartment early in the morning, according to ACB sources. Before attempting to dispose the cash and other documents from his apartment by flinging it out of the window, he had called his sister’s daughter and asked her to call an auto driver.

The auto driver, an acquaintance of Swamy, had arrived at the apartment to take the suitcase and bag thrown from the 14th floor. However, as soon as he arrived, he was nabbed by ACB officials and is currently in custody. “We had known about the call and the fact that someone was coming to collect the bag. We were waiting to find out who that person was and arrested him as soon as he tried to collect the bag,” Chandrashekar said.