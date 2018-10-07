Children of a lesser God get their due

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 2,843 children rescued in 2018 will be put through awareness programmes on child abuse and rights by about 900 teachers from 400 government schools across the state. The latter are being trained under the aegis of Bengaluru-based Bangalore Oniyaavara Seva Coota (BOSCO) under a project named Child Rights Education and Action Management (CREAM) by roping in Child Rights Clubs (CRCs) set up in these schools.

Under project CREAM, there are many groups including the school teachers from the CRCs, who work towards tracing such children and rescuing them before bringing them under one umbrella via BOSCO.

The members from CRCs, earlier this year as part of the 2,843 children rescued this year, were able to rehabilitate 12-year-old Suhasini (name changed) who was found forced into child labour at a hotel. Via the CREAM project, the teachers and other stakeholders have made children like Suhasini work towards their personal growth, exposing them to several positive avenues. “Since I am made to work towards my personal growth, first in terms of education and then understanding child rights — which is a must for every child — I see a brighter future,” says Suhasini.

Another rescued child, 14-year-old Mahesh Kumar (name changed), a student of a government higher primary school in Bengaluru, says he used to pick garbage on the streets. He was informed by a CRC member about a better life he can enjoy with education and shelter and was brought under the CRC.

Once in BOSCO, he witnessed that there were several others like him who were trying to read, write or design something via handicraft. This motivated him to be a part of this initiative. Today, he says” “I know that I deserve a meaningful life.”

It has been four years since CREAM came into existence and several minors have found their home to evolve to a better well-deserved level. The project CREAM aims to build needy children in terms of education and leadership qualities, while empowering them by promoting participation from their end, in awareness programs in the CRCs.

This year, various stakeholders involving the CRC members from different schools, teachers, Asha workers, government officials in association with the CREAM team, have been successful in rescue the 2,843 children (2,524 boys and 319 girls). There is a drastic rise in the number of male children who have been subjected to child labour: trafficking,begging and rag-picking.

The director of BOSCO, Fr Regi Jacob, told CE, “This is only the second time we are conducting training programs for the children, where even teachers are involved. The objective of the training is to impart knowledge of social responsibility among the rescued children and make them aware of various child care units and schemes around them, which they can approach through us.”

The training for teachers and stakeholders involves extensive discussions and implementation of child rights and related laws, about child protection policies, human rights education (HRE) and United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), a legally-binding international agreement setting out civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of their race, religion or abilities.

Detailed discussions involving the children include child abuse, trafficking, marriage, labour, about which a child should be aware, says Fr Jacob.