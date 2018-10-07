Home Cities Bengaluru

Commuters going to Kempegowda station can now enter from Chikka Lalbagh subway

The 200-metre subway — built at a cost of `8 crore — was thrown open to the public over seven months ago (on February 21).

Published: 07th October 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Metro commuters can now head to Kempe Gowda Metro station from the Chikka Lalbagh subway directly without having to climb a flight of stairs | Pushkar V

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro commuters who had to scale 39 steps all these days to enter Kempegowda Metro station will now have to cover just 10 steps to enter the station as they can take the Chikka Lalbagh subway entrance. Earlier, the Chikka Lalbagh subway entry was barricaded by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) all along, as it felt that this entry did not receive sufficient numbers to use it. 

The 200-metre subway — built at a cost of Rs 8 crore — was thrown open to the public over seven months ago (on February 21).  Following numerous complaints received by Metro officials here from those using the subway, BMRCL on Saturday removed the barricades and permitted direct access for the commuters to the station. A new door frame metal detector (DFMD) and a ladies frisking cabin have also been installed. 

Until Friday, commuters had to walk along the subway leading from Chikka Lalbagh and then climb many steps to the main entry on the Tank Bund Road (Entry C), said a Metro official. “People had to walk up to pass through a DFMD and a baggage scanner at the ground level before reaching the station at the underground level. We have brought the scanner one floor below now. So, the baggage of all commuters entering Tank Bund Road will now be scanned in the underground level, “ he explained.  

A top Metro official said, “Apart from the complaints received, the number of people entering and exiting the station too has increased. So, we decided to create direct access by having a detector and staff posted here.”High Court advocate Bendre, whose office is near the station, is relieved. “I am over sixty years now and it was such a torture to climb those stairs. I used to keep telling Metro staffers about the need to make my commuting experience easier. The constant response was that higher-ups need to take a call on that.”

He added, “My journey will improve 100% as I use this route almost daily.” Homemaker M N Manjula, walking along the subway, seconded it. “It will be really convenient for us now. I do not take Metro often but whenever I use this route, I wonder why it is so tough to reach the station. The good part is that they have put up many lights leading to the subway now. Women used to dread entering this part after 9 pm. Now, that problem is solved,” she said. 

Banker Sachin Singh, who had come down to the Majestic area for shopping from Atiguppe, said that he personally viewed the scaling of the stairs as an exercise. “It is good they have eased the access. However, I am fit and do not mind climbing the stairs at all. But, the elderly will definitely find it difficult,” he added.

