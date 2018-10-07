Free IIT-JEE training workshop on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of IITians, each with extensive experience in training and mentoring, will be organising a free workshop for parents and students of Class X, which will help the students crack the competitive IIT-JEE exam. The ‘IIT Supergroup’ as the mentors call themselves, will hold the workshop titled ‘Crack IIT-JEE and become an IITian’, at the Jyothi Nivas College in Koramangala on Sunday.

The lead speaker is Yashaswi, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. The attendees will get a free crash course for the Class X board exams as well as free tests and guidance for the NTSE (National Talent Search Examination). Those interested can register at www.iitsupergroup.com.