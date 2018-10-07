Home Cities Bengaluru

Man dies after speeding bike skids on slippery road

A 25-year-old software engineer was killed and his colleague injured, after their speeding bike skidded at Shanthinagar near Wilson Garden on Friday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old software engineer was killed and his colleague injured, after their speeding bike skidded at Shanthinagar near Wilson Garden on Friday night. The injured, Raghu Vishnu (26) who was riding pillion, alleged that the mishap occurred because of the bad condition of the road, which was slippery due to the heavy rain.

The deceased is Mohamed Azaruddin, a resident of Lakkasandra. Both he and his friend were working at a private firm on Richmond road. The police said that the incident occurred around 8.30pm when Azaruddin was on his way to the bus stop, to go to his native Madurai.

Speaking to TNIE, Vishnu said,  “The roads were in a bad condition due the heavy rains, which caused the bike to skid. BBMP has to take some measures to prevent fatal accidents.” Azaruddin suffered internal injuries as the bike handle had hit his chest, and died enroute to the hospital. Based on the injured persons statement, over speeding is said to have caused the mishap. 

