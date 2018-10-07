Home Cities Bengaluru

Opioid-addicted students pose a big challenge to city colleges  

The city police will reportedly seek help from the Centre for Anti-Addiction Medicine at NIMHANS to conduct counselling and awareness programmes at colleges.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Some city-based colleges have requested the police and the National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to conduct awareness campaigns to familiarise students with the consequence of drug abuse and the legalities involved. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women and Narcotic squad) Vijaykumar said, “There are many students who try to experiment with marijuana and synthetic drugs in colleges which leads to an addiction. Colleges are trying their best to ensure that this does not happen.”

The city police will reportedly seek help from the Centre for Anti-Addiction Medicine at NIMHANS to conduct counselling and awareness programmes at colleges. Refusing to reveal the names of colleges which have requested for help, Vijaykumar said these campaigns will begin soon. 

Almost unheard of a few years ago, the menace has now reportedly become quite common across college campuses. Though there are no cases registered against colleges, principals do acknowledge that the menace is growing and has become a “headache”. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the principal of a reputed college on Hosur Road said, “We have not only caught students trying out marijuana on the campus but also noticed them sitting in a zombie-like state in class. When we enquired with friends, they revealed about their drug abuse habits.”

Another professor from a college on South End road said, “There are a lot of personal parties which happen at students’ residences. We know for sure that they have tried drugs and ended up getting addicted. Many outstation students have become a big problem to handle. There are cases where we have expelled them too.”

The managements of colleges feel many students are not aware of the psychological as well as legal implications of drug abuse. “If the police launch a drive, then we hope the students will take the issue seriously and refrain from trying out drugs,” said a spokesperson of a reputed college.

As a precautionary measure, the city police have also requested colleges to ask their students to refrain from forming groups and standing outside campuses or letting any kind of petty shops operate close by. According to the police, it is here that most peddlers try to find their customers.Speaking to TNIE, Prof Pratima Murthy of NIMHANS CAM said, “Our department also receives requests from colleges for awareness on drug addiction. We have conducted it in many colleges across the city. We will definitely do more.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Opioid-addicted Anti-Addiction Medicine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices