Opioid-addicted students pose a big challenge to city colleges  

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some city-based colleges have requested the police and the National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to conduct awareness campaigns to familiarise students with the consequence of drug abuse and the legalities involved. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women and Narcotic squad) Vijaykumar said, “There are many students who try to experiment with marijuana and synthetic drugs in colleges which leads to an addiction. Colleges are trying their best to ensure that this does not happen.”

The city police will reportedly seek help from the Centre for Anti-Addiction Medicine at NIMHANS to conduct counselling and awareness programmes at colleges. Refusing to reveal the names of colleges which have requested for help, Vijaykumar said these campaigns will begin soon.

Almost unheard of a few years ago, the menace has now reportedly become quite common across college campuses. Though there are no cases registered against colleges, principals do acknowledge that the menace is growing and has become a “headache”. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the principal of a reputed college on Hosur Road said, “We have not only caught students trying out marijuana on the campus but also noticed them sitting in a zombie-like state in class. When we enquired with friends, they revealed about their drug abuse habits.”

Another professor from a college on South End road said, “There are a lot of personal parties which happen at students’ residences. We know for sure that they have tried drugs and ended up getting addicted. Many outstation students have become a big problem to handle. There are cases where we have expelled them too.”

The managements of colleges feel many students are not aware of the psychological as well as legal implications of drug abuse. “If the police launch a drive, then we hope the students will take the issue seriously and refrain from trying out drugs,” said a spokesperson of a reputed college.

As a precautionary measure, the city police have also requested colleges to ask their students to refrain from forming groups and standing outside campuses or letting any kind of petty shops operate close by. According to the police, it is here that most peddlers try to find their customers.Speaking to TNIE, Prof Pratima Murthy of NIMHANS CAM said, “Our department also receives requests from colleges for awareness on drug addiction. We have conducted it in many colleges across the city. We will definitely do more.”