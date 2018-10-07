Sub-inspector flees as ACB men go to arrest him   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police sub-inspector of Kudur Police Station in Magadi of Ramanagara district, managed to give the slip to Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel when they arrived at the station to arrest him for demanding bribes from a resident. A constable who was involved in the case has been arrested.

The incident happened on Friday after a villager complained to the ACB that a police officer has demanded a bribe of `70,000 to not file a complaint against him. The villager was allegedly cultivating cat fish which is against the law.

Afraid of the police, the villager agreed to hand over `50,000 at the police station and informed the ACB. The officers arrested constable Manjunath when he was receiving the bribe on behalf of Sub-inspector Dalegowda. The ACB is on the lookout for Dalegowda.