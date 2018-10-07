Home Cities Bengaluru

Sudha Murty regrets not learning yoga, swimming

Philanthropist, author and Chairman of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty’s two regrets in life are not having learnt how to swim and how to do yoga. 

Sudha Murthy. (File Photo | ENS)

BENGALURU:  Philanthropist, author and Chairman of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty’s two regrets in life are not having learnt how to swim and how to do yoga. Sudha was invited to inaugurate the Dasara festivities in Mysuru this year. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, she said that it was a surprise to receive the invite knowing that eminent personalities such as Gangubai Hangal, Saroja Devi had earlier been accorded the same honour. 

“I had not even dreamt that I would inaugurate the festivities. It is one of the biggest honours for a Kannadiga as it is our state’s flagship festival,” she said.When asked if she regretted missing out on anything during her life, Sudha quipped, “Of course! I am human too. I would come up with umpteen excuses to miss yoga classes during childhood, but I wish I had learnt it.” She also said she wished she had learnt how to swim and added that throughout her life she has been afraid to get on boats.

An author of at least 30 books in both English and Kannada, Murty said she would like to address the issue of academic pressure faced by students owing to high level of competition, and expressed sympathy for them.

Sudha, wife of IT czar and co-founder of Infosys N R Narayana Murthy, is known for leading a simple life in spite of her considerable wealth. When quizzed on the same, she attributed it to her upbringing in a middle class family. “My father was a professor, while my mother and grandfathers were school teachers. The gifts I received were always books, never jewellery.” 

She said she had realised the limitations of money to achieve happiness, and had found working for others’ happiness to be more fulfilling.She also suggested that the government could increase public participation to improve infrastructure, giving an example of Infosys Foundation inking an MoU with BMRCL to build and maintain the Electronics City Metro Station.

