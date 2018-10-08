Bengaluru youth held for sending porn videos to classmates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the Ashoknagar police for allegedly sending vulgar messages and porn videos to college students.

Bhargav, a resident of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, was earlier studying BA at a private college on Lalbagh Road in the city. He had failed in three subjects and had discontinued studies. Since the last few months, he had been sending lewd messages to some girls, who were studying with him in the college, and was inviting them to have physical relationship with him. When he started sending porn videos, the girls warned him of filing a police complaint. Fearing consequences, he had apologised to them.

“He had bought a SIM card submitting fake documents and started harassing the girls again after three to four days. He used to cover his face and make video calls. He reportedly went naked and invited them to have sex with him. The victims searched his number online and found out that it was registered in the name of Gangadhar.

They filed a complaint with us and also informed about Bhargav who was harassing them earlier. When both the numbers were checked, it was found that the calls were made from Hindupur. A team was sent there and Bhargav was arrested. He confessed that he had got a SIM card using fake documents and was making call to his old classmates,” the police added.