Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru youth held for sending porn videos to classmates

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the Ashoknagar police for allegedly sending vulgar messages and porn videos to college students.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the Ashoknagar police for allegedly sending vulgar messages and porn videos to college students.

Bhargav, a resident of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, was earlier studying BA at a private college on Lalbagh Road in the city. He had failed in three subjects and had discontinued studies. Since the last few months, he had been sending lewd messages to some girls, who were studying with him in the college, and was inviting them to have physical relationship with him. When he started sending porn videos, the girls warned him of filing a police complaint. Fearing consequences, he had apologised to them.

“He had bought a SIM card submitting fake documents and started harassing the girls again after three to four days. He used to cover his face and make video calls. He reportedly went naked and invited them to have sex with him. The victims searched his number online and found out that it was registered in the name of Gangadhar.

They filed a complaint with us and also informed about Bhargav who was harassing them earlier. When both the numbers were checked, it was found that the calls were made from Hindupur. A team was sent there and Bhargav was arrested. He confessed that he had got a SIM card using fake documents and was making call to his old classmates,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Porn bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife