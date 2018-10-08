Contractor threatens BBMP official to release funds, arrested in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A solid waste management contractor with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was arrested by Rajarajeshwari Nagar police on Sunday after he allegedly threatened and pressurised the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone to release funds. The accused has been identified as V Venkatesh, a resident of Veerabhadrappa Layout in Vidyaranyapuram. He was arrested on charges of deterring a public servant from discharging his duty, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly, based of the complaint filed by BBMP Joint Commissioner Balashekhar H.

In his complaint filed on Saturday, Balashekhar stated that the bills amounting to Rs 63.88 lakh, which was submitted by Venkatesh, were still under verification. On October 3, Venkatesh and seven of his associates allegedly went to the complainant’s office and pressured him to approve the bills.

Again on Friday morning, they went to his house and behaved rudely over the same issue. Balashekhar had subsequently filed the complaint on Saturday and Venkatesh was arrested on Sunday. Cops are on the lookout for his associates.