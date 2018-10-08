Home Cities Bengaluru

Day after raid, T R Swamy suffers heart attack

Additional Director General of Police M Chandrashekar had said the raids were conducted based on tip-offs.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:44 AM

Swamy had thrown a bag filled with cash out of the window when ACB officials arrived at his residence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) chief development officer T R Swamy, whose home was raided by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, reportedly suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday night and was admitted to a private hospital on Cunningham Road.

Swamy reportedly complained of chest pain on Saturday night, following which he was admitted to Fortis Hospital. His relatives were present in the hospital on Sunday. He was kept in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital, where usually patients with cardiac problems are admitted.

Although the hospital confirmed Swamy’s admission on Saturday night, it did not confirm the nature of his ailment.

Swamy has been asked to appear before the ACB on Tuesday. According to ACB officials, when they arrived at Swamy’s house on Friday, he sensationally threw a bag filled with cash and some documents out of the window of his home on the 14th floor of Mantri Greens in Malleswaram, leaving onlookers dazed.
In all, ACB personnel seized Rs 4.52 crore in cash, 1.6 kg of gold, three cars, documents pertaining to eight houses, 10 sites and 10 acres of agricultural land.

The residence of Swamy’s sister, on the 15th floor of the same building, was also raided on Friday. Additional Director General of Police M Chandrashekar had said the raids were conducted based on tip-offs.

