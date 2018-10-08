Fight against building: Residents take a U-turn in Bengaluru

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A builder in Whitefield who has been constructing buildings allegedly in violation of by-laws, has managed to extricate himself by allegedly arm-twisting the residents who complained against him.

As reported by The New Indian Express on October 1, the buildings in question are located in Ramagondanahalli along a road that is only 30-feet-wide. Residents allege that the five buildings have no parking provisions and no setback either in front or between the buildings. In addition, one of the buildings has five storeys, but as per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, only three floors are allowed next to a 30-feet-road. Residents who had complained are from Victorian View Layout. Their primary concern was that if construction is allowed, the only road leading to their layout would get obstructed by parked vehicles.

A complaint against Suresh Gowda, the builder, was first lodged with BBMP officials in November 2017. However, little was done by the BBMP and the residents continued to pursue the matter. It was only in August that the Palike forced the builders to stop the construction work.

As a retaliation, Gowda and his acquaintances filed complaints against apartments in the Victorian View Layout — the very people who had complained against him — alleging violation of building by-laws. Residents confirmed that Gowda and his acquaintances also visited some of the residents to convey that if they withdrew their complaint, he would withdraw his plaint too.

As a result, residents unanimously agreed to withdraw their support to the complaint on Saturday, who in turn assured them that the road leading to their layout would not be blocked. One of the residents said, “The matter has been amicably settled between the two parties and there is nothing more to it.” Another resident said, “We are only concerned about the road being blocked by Gowda’s building, and not about the rest of the violations.”

Shanti Chandola, a resident, intends to continue the fight against Gowda. “Once Gowda complained against the apartments, he got everyone to withdraw their complaints. I live in an independent house and I will not withdraw the complaint against him,” she said.

Gowda has maintained that he has constructed the buildings exactly the way other buildings in the rest of Bengaluru have been constructed and questioned why only his building should be targeted.