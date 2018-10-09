Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to get light rains for 4-5 days

C S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said though initial forecasts had indicated good rainfall due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, it did not cause the desired weather in the region.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:16 AM

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the state is unlikely to get heavy showers because of the expected cyclone moving away from the region, there will be isolated spells of showers in Bengaluru and south interior Karnataka for the next four-five days, the India Meteorological Department has forecast. Meanwhile, dry conditions in North Interior Karnataka will continue with less chances of rainfall in the coming days.

On Monday, light to moderate showers lashed several parts of Bengaluru and surrounding regions. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall, was expected in some parts of Bengaluru between 7 and 10 pm.

C S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said though initial forecasts had indicated good rainfall due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, it did not cause the desired weather in the region. “We were expecting light to moderate rainfall throughout the region during the first week of October.”

