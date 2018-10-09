Home Cities Bengaluru

BSc student in Bengaluru dies in road accident

A 19-year-old BSc student died when a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler on Sarjapur Road on Sunday night.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old BSc student died when a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler on Sarjapur Road on Sunday night. The Adugodi traffic police have arrested the car driver, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased Praveen Kumar was a resident of Chamrajpet, and was a second-year BSc student in a private college. The arrested is Bhaskar, who works with a private firm.

According to the Adugodi traffic police, Praveen was passing Aishwarya Junction near Krupanidhi College around 9.50 pm when a speeding car rammed into his vehicle from the rear. Praveen sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots