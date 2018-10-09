BSc student in Bengaluru dies in road accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old BSc student died when a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler on Sarjapur Road on Sunday night. The Adugodi traffic police have arrested the car driver, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased Praveen Kumar was a resident of Chamrajpet, and was a second-year BSc student in a private college. The arrested is Bhaskar, who works with a private firm.

According to the Adugodi traffic police, Praveen was passing Aishwarya Junction near Krupanidhi College around 9.50 pm when a speeding car rammed into his vehicle from the rear. Praveen sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed.