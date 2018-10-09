Home Cities Bengaluru

Illegal mining case: Karnataka court slams IFS officer’s bid to frame colleagues

The officer is facing trial in a case related to the illegal extraction and export of iron ore in Ballari district.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

goa mining,

Mining photo used for representational purposes only.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court has condemned the conduct of a 1989 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, besides rejecting his application seeking to make colleagues who deposed against him in an illegal mining case, as co-accused. The officer is facing trial in a case related to the illegal extraction and export of iron ore in Ballari district.  

The IFS officer, the then Conservator of Forests, Ballari, Manoj Kumar Shukla, is presently serving as Director, Centre for Social Forestry and Eco Rehabilitation, Allahabad. While rejecting his application recently, Judge B V Patil, of the Special Court set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, said the conduct of Shukla was highly condemnable.

It is open for Shukla to challenge the court’s decision if it dismissed his application to discharge himself from the case, but not to file an application seeking action against his colleagues, who are prosecution witnesses. Some of them are retired and some are still in service, the judge said.

The court said the Investigating Officer (IO) found that there was prima facie material to file a charge-sheet against Shukla; then DCF Muthaiah; then Deputy Director of Mines and Geology, Hosapete, SP Raju; and others. But the IO did not find sufficient materials to file a charge-sheet against the persons named in Shukla’s application. Such being the case, the application filed by Shukla is devoid of merit and liable to be rejected, the Special Court said.

Shukla is facing charges of conspiracy and also offences under Section 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Case history: Rs 198 crore loss caused
IFS Officers Muthaiah (Accused No.2) and Manoj Kumar Shukla (Accused No.7) in collusion with
G Janardhana Reddy (Accused No.1) and his associates allegedly removed the Andhra-Karnataka border forest check-post at Halkundi in October 2008 to facilitate illegal transportation of iron ore and caused loss to the state exchequer of Rs 198 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IFS officer illegal mining Ballari mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots