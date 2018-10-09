Kempegowda International Airport will turn 'smart' to reduce waiting time for passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to bring down the waiting time for passengers at its security checkpoints, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will soon install ‘Smart Security Lanes with Automated Tray Retrieval System’ (ATRS). The technology has had a successful trial run at the airport in 2017.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — which operates the airport — has signed an agreement with L3 Macdonald Humfrey (Automation) India Pvt Ltd, a UK-headquartered tech developer for installation of the same.

The new system is expected to improve the speed of processing human and carry-on luggage faster than regular methods.

This will reduce the waiting time and congestion of passengers. “For the first time in India, men and women will no longer need to be security screened in different locations. Families can stay together and will be screened together,” a release stated.

Apart from it, the ATRS will increase passenger throughput and reduce manual intervention.

Once fully operational, the passenger screening capacity will significantly increase by over 50%. The smart lanes with ATRS will automatically return empty trays to the preparation area for passengers to place their belongings, ending the hassle of looking for trays. In addition, the automated rollers will enable the trays to move, without the need for passengers or staff to push their trays into the X-ray machines, the release added.

“With the Smart Security Lane with Automated Tray Retrieval System, we can now process more passengers in a secure and controlled environment, improving overall operational efficiency and enhancing safety and security. In addition, passengers will benefit from a quicker passage through security checkpoints,” said Javed Malik, COO, BIAL.

Work on the security hall enhancements will begin with the first automated lanes being installed in the domestic and international checkpoints by the end of the calendar year 2018.

All officers can reside remotely in one room

The Smartlanes with ATR will be complemented by the installation of Mach-Smart View Matrix System (Central Screening System) and the SEMS (Security Efficiency Management System). The Smart View Matrix system is the central screening system that allows all security screening officers to reside remotely within a secure central control room and undertake image processing in a far more efficient manner. The Smartlanes have 4/5 parallel divest stations where multiple passengers can get ready to be screened simultaneously.