Metro work debris chokes Mysore Road

Published: 09th October 2018 10:00 AM

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Metro work towards Mysore Road in south Bangalore has picked pace, motorists commuting on this stretch are facing issues due to the heaps of construction debris along the way. The road, starting from the Gopalan Arcade Mall till RV Engineering College, is difficult to traverse along, owing to the stones, signboards and sand posing a threat to commuters.

Many heavy vehicles, such as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and trucks, move in and out of the city via this route. This stretch also has multiple sharp curves, posing a threat to two-wheelers. In such circumstances, the surface should be clear and sound enough for vehicles to pass easily, said a resident of Kengeri, who travels to Vijaynagar by car every day.

Dug up road and damaged sign boards on
Mysore Road. (Gourav Pratap Mishra)

Overspeeding buses lead to a lot of dust pollution, which is another major concern for two-wheelers. When City Express approached the routine KSRTC bus regarding this, one of the drivers said, “Large vehicles always move towards the right side of the road. However, on this particular stretch, we are forced to move to the centre as the right side of the road, towards RV College, is completely damaged. It has huge gaps, which have remained the same for months now.”

Moreover, there are sign boards that are hardly visible to the motorists. A sign board cautioning the riders to ‘go slow’ is damaged, and one cannot see it from a distance. In fact, it has been placed on the roadside and now such boards placed on metal bodies are entering the street— posing a threat of accidents.

A Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) engineer told us, “The task of clearing and levelling of roads will be undertaken once the construction and repair of the Metro medians is completed. This work has also been assigned to the respective contractor, and temporary repair of roads has already begun towards RV College.” He added, “The completion of median construction will take a month or two, until which, we will see that these roads won’t pose threat to the motorists.”

Another official from BMRCL said that the damaged parts of the roads towards RV College will be repaired once the launch of superstructures — opening points amid the Metro pillars that will serve as links for vehicles to move on either side of the road — is done. 

Mysore Road

