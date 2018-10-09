Schools and parents go for digital detox among kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many kids getting addicted to electronic gadgets, several schools and parents in the city have decided go on a digital detox. Some schools have even decided to invite parents and educate them about the same, as the World Mental Health day falls on October 10.

Tejaswini Uthappa, a parent, has started a campaign to pledge #timeoutfromplugins using Facebook where around 1000 members have signed up.

Parents who have joined this campaign have decided to ask their kids to plug-in to life instead of gadgets. “I am not asking my kid to go away from gadgets, but I want him to restrict the time he uses his gadgets,” said a parent.

Meanwhile, Bethany High Institutions, an ICSE-affiliated school in the city, has entered into an agreement with the students of keeping themselves away from gadgets during the Dasara vacations .

Akash Ryall, Director of Bethany High Institutions, said, “Soon after the Dasara vacations we will recognise and honour children who have kept up to their agreements. Some of our students said that they would give up their cell phones and use them when they were 18, while others said they would use their cell phones only on weekends.”

However, this school already has a policy regarding restricted screen and gadget usage at school. Akash said they have digital detox on Mondays where nobody is allowed to bring gadgets to schools.