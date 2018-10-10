Bangalore University to adopt Visvesvaraya Technological University examination system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following allegations of delay in announcing results and other examination -related issues, the Bangalore University has decided to adopt an in-house system established at Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi. BU is sending its staff for training at VTU campus on the usage of software and digital examination process on October 11 and 12.

Vice-Chancellor of BU, Prof K R Venugopal, said, “We are sending around 50 staff members for getting trained. VTU has developed its own software for digital evaluation and successfully functioning with it. VTU’s digital examination process is complete foolproof and appreciated by many.”