Bengaluru sees 20% increase in flu cases, elderly more prone

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Flu season is officially here, and the ones worst affected are the elderly. According to city doctors, the rains, combined with the storm-like conditions, have led to a spike in flu cases with conservative estimates pegging the rise in cases being reported at 20 per cent in September compared to the same time last year, with more cases being reported every day.

Some doctors, speaking to City Express, said that they were looking at 12-15 patients coming down with the flu and related symptoms on a daily basis. Dr Ambanna Gowda, department of internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, says that most of these cases are seen in elderly patients above the age of 50. “Due to the untimely cyclone-like conditions and repeated showers, there has been an increase in cases compared to the normal monsoon season,” says Dr Ambanna, adding that cases get severe when treatment is not done within the first week of the flu.

Dr S Manohar of Sakra Hospital says that the month of September alone saw over 200 cases, including those sent to the IP, OP and pulmonology department. “We have been receiving patients every every minute, especially in the past two weeks. Patients come with the typical fever, throat pain and a runny nose. Some of them even end up in the ICU due to intense flu cases,” he says. Dr Manohar explains that the factors that have led to the rise are not clearly defined as the weather, travel and pollution add to the causes. “Moist and cold weather is one of the main causes,” he says.

While the normal flu-like symptoms are generally ignored by many, doctors advice against it. “One can easily diagnose a common flu when you are feeling unwell, but it is important to recognise when patients are suffering from an intense form of flu. They must seek medical attention as early as possible if the flu is lasting longer than usual, as this could be associated with much more severe symptoms like high-grade fever, severe body ache, headache, chest pain or breathing difficulties,” says Dr Ajoy Raj Malpe, group medical director of BR Life Group of Hospitals.

People who are susceptible to the intense form of flu are patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, allergies, kidney disease, autoimmune disorders and also very young or elderly people. “Usually, the viruses are spread by droplets when the patients suffering from flu, coughs or sneezes. It is important to protect oneself from such exposure by using a proper handwash and by avoiding touching your nose, eyes or mouth with unwashed hands. Wearing a surgical mask will also help in preventing exposure,” he adds.