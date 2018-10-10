Bengaluru:Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to chair meeting every week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After civic agencies faced serious flak from all quarters, including the High Court, on the way the city is being managed, the Chief Secretary has now decided to chair a weekly meeting with all the agencies.

On the agenda are potholes, flooding during rains and other issues faced by Bengaluru. This is the first time that such a micro-management strategy is being adopted by the top-most bureaucrat of the state.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar had served as BBMP Administrator in 2015, so, he has fair knowledge of the city.

The weekly meetings will have representation from civic agencies like BBMP, BDA, Bescom, BWSSB, BMRCL, PWD and National Highway Authority of India.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vijay Bhaskar said, “We used to do once in two weeks. Now it will be done on a regular basis. Many works are happening simultaneously which needs co-ordination. If there is co-ordination among various agencies, many works can be taken up smoothly and better service provided to public.’’

In August 2018, the Chief Secretary had appointed eight senior IAS officers as nodal officers to take up various civic works in the city with better coordination.