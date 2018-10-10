Deendayal Naidu was visionary leader: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Deendayal Naidu, a former city mayor, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, he recalled that Deendayal Naidu was a visionary leader and responsible for formation of The Bharat Scouts and Guides.

“The Bharat Scouts and Guides plays a crucial role in inculcating discipline among young people and contributes to their education through a value system. The movement in India owes its current stature and achievements to Naidu in no small measure,” he said.

The vice-president added that qualities of self-service espoused by the freedom fighter are needed in the present times more than ever.