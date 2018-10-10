Home Cities Bengaluru

Man kills minor boy in an act of revenge

The deceased is Shyamavelu, son of Abhirami. The family hails from Tamil Nadu, and are residents of Beemanna Garden in Ashoknagar.

 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old driver, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, has landed behind the bars. The arrested Armugam committed the crime to take revenge against the boy’s family as his wife was into an illicit relationship with the boy’s uncle.

Police said Armugam had married Chaitra a few years ago and the couple have two children.
Chitra developed an illicit affair with Shyamavelu’s uncle Mani, a fruit vendor. Both families stay in the same building. Armugam came to know of the affair and warned Mani and also discussed the issue with Mani’s sister Abhirami. But Abhirami asked Armugam to ignore the issue and said that Mani gets married it will all be okay.

Upset, Armugam decided to take revenge against her and Mani. On September 30, Shyamavelu was playing outside the house with three children. When the other children left, Armugam took the boy inside his house and drowned him in a tub in the bathroom. Later, he bundled the body in a gunny bag, took it on a two-wheeler and dumped in an open drain at Bilekahalli near Bannerghatta.

Abhirami and her daughter had gone to Tamil Nadu when Armugam took the boy away. When the boy did not come home, Mani and his relatives searched for him. They then filed a missing person case at Ashoknagar police station.

Police obtained the CCTV footage and found that the boy was last seen with Armugam. Armugam had gone to a bar where he told a person that he had killed Shyamavelu to take revenge against Mani.

That man informed the Ashoknagar police about this on Tuesday. Police then took Armugam into custody and during interrogation, he confessed. Soon after the arrest of Armugam, the victim’s mother returned to the city on Tuesday. The boy’s body is yet to be traced.

