Man slips from second floor, dies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man died after he accidentally slipped from the second floor of a three-floor residential building at Hulimavu near Bannerghatta Road on Monday night.

The deceased Raghavendra T, a native of Hosur, was residing at Sanjeevini Nagar along with his family.

Police said that around midnight, Raghavendra came out to wash a pressure cooker while he was helping his pregnant wife Jessica.

He was standing near a parapet wall outside the house on the second floor and came to throw the water collected in the cooker. Meanwhile, the cooker slipped from his hand and he tried to catch it. He, however, lost his balance and fell down. Jessica, who heard the noise, cried for help and neighbours rushed Raghavendra to a nearby hospital where he succumbed.

Jessica, who works in a private hospital as a receptionist, told the police that she was taking rest in the bedroom and their four-year-old daughter was asleep. Jessica is six months pregnant.

The couple had come to the city five years ago. Raghavendra had quit his job recently to help Jessica with her daily chores.

The grill attached to the parapet wall was too low. Hulimavu police have registered a case.