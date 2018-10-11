Bengaluru: Two chain snatchers get four years jail, penalty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court sentenced two chain snatchers to four years of imprisonment on Tuesday.

Fayaz Sharief (32), a resident of K Narayanapura in Nagenahalli, and M Salman Pasha (20), a resident of Matha Layout in KG Halli, are the convicted people.

The bike-borne miscreants had snatched a gold chain worth Rs 80,000 from one Sudha V Rao (76), a resident of Banashankari 3rd Stage, when she was walking near her house on May 19, 2012. A case was registered in CK Acchukattu police station. S K Malathesh, then police inspector of C K Acchukattu station had arrested the two in September and filed a chargesheet against them.

Besides, Rs 10,000 penalty has been levied on each of them.

21-yr-old drug peddler arrested

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old drug peddler was nabbed by Hulimavu police on Tuesday. The police said, based on a tip-off from an informant, Mohammed Tahir Afzal, a native of Andhra pradesh was caught while he was trying to sell packets of ganja to people in the city.

The accused used to reportedly grow ganja in villages near Vishakapattinam and later get them to city. He would contact customers on their phone and ask them to meet him near JP Nagar. The police arrested him and recovered two kg of ganja, few brown packets containing ganja, a weighing machine and two hookah pots.