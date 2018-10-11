BJP man moves Karnataka HC seeking protection; says police are trying to book him in one or the other case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing apprehension of being implicated in a false case and facing arrest, BJP leader Somashekar Jayaraj moved Karnataka High Court seeking protection in the backdrop of his alleged involvement in ‘Operation Lotus’. The police are making hectic efforts to book and pick him in one or the other case, he claimed.

Justice B V Nagarathna adjourned the hearing to Thursday after asking the counsel of Somashekar to clear the objections raised by the Registry of the Court with regard to the procedure to be followed in filing a petition.

BJP leader Somashekar (46), a resident of Jayanagar is a businessman who was defeated by JD(S) candidate H K Kumaraswamy in Sakaleshpur assembly constituency in the recent assembly elections. He then challenged the election of his opponent before the High Court. Which is why the JD(S) leaders are targeting him, he claimed.

In his petition, Somashekar narrated that there have been dissident voices and revolts within and among the MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) parties. At this juncture, the head of the government made the statement that Somashekar and few other persons are mainly instrumental in convincing the MLAs to shift allegiances. Such statements are false, he claimed.

He further claimed that in order to snub his political career, allegations are being made against him that he is involved in anti-social activities and illegal business transactions. Somashekar also alleged that there have been attempts to register false cases against him at the instance of government.