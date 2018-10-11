Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC tells Power Transmission Corporation to regularise services of differently-abled

Justice L Narayanaswamy passed the order after a petition was filed by KPTCL employees, all of whom were appointed on contract basis in 2007.

Karnataka High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to 400 people with locomotive disabilities, who are working as ‘Revenue Assistants and Assistants’ with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to regularise their services.

In 2007, the process of appointing physically challenged graduates and non-graduates was started after considering their representation by the then Chief Minister. Thereafter, the energy department had identified suitable posts in KPTCL, Escoms for them as per the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

The state government had issued a notification inviting applications, both graduates and non-graduates, to fill the posts of assistants and revenue assistants on a contract basis. Furthermore, in 2010 KPTCL passed a resolution to regularise their services, along with those appointed as junior engineers, with effect from December 29, 2010. 

Karnataka High Court KPTCL

