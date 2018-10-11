Karnataka State Open University students still battling for some relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It looks like there is still no relief for those who have pursued courses at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in the academic year 2013-14, due to the UGC withdrawing their affiliation.

During the one-year period over 1.80 lakh, students had enrolled for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, UGC withdrew their affiliation citing reasons like violation of jurisdiction and territory in setting up of study centres and offering technical courses.

Now the matter has landed in Court and KSOU has got a stay from the Kerala High Court order asking the varsity to give a refund of `3 lakh for each student.

Though the university had issued them marks cards after the government order based on then additional Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha’’s report, the authorities say it is just a temporary arrangement and those students cannot apply for any government jobs as there is no convocation certificate issued to them.

“We are ready to conduct exams for non-technical courses. And if they get permission from all India Council for Technical Education we will conduct exams even for technical courses,” said Prof D Shivalingaiah, vice chancellor KSOU adding that there was no there is no question of refunding `3 lakh because only about 25 per cent of the admission fee was remitted to the university while the remaining 75 percent was paid to collaborators.

Convocation for 2012-13 batch may be held

The university has written to the Governor requesting his permission to conduct convocation for 2012-13 batch students. If the governor agrees, then the convocation will be held in the month of January or February. Over 90,000 in-house students are eligible to get their degree certificates in this conversation, the VC said.

