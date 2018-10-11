Lawyer files PIL against bypolls for three parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advocate A P Ranganatha has moved the Karnataka High Court by filing PIL challenging the bypolls declared for three parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka by the Election Commission of India.

Ranganatha, who is also the president of Advocates Association of Bengaluru, contended that the effect will be on the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 24 crore.

He contended that declaring bye-elections the parliamentary constituencies of Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya is violative of Section 151-A of the Representation of Peoples Act. The petition is yet to come up for hearing.