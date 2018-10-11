Rift in Congress delays selection of candidate for Ballari Lok Sabha constituency
A meeting convened at the residence of senior Congress leader and Ballari district in-charge minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday failed to finalise the candidate.
Published: 11th October 2018 09:27 AM | Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:27 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Differences among party MLAs in Ballari district is causing hiccups for the party in selecting the candidate for Ballari Lok Sabha constituency.
A meeting convened at the residence of senior Congress leader and Ballari district in-charge minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday failed to finalise the candidate as only two — Nagendra and Tukaram — of the six Congress MLAs from the district turned up for the meeting.
Shivakumar has convened a meeting again on Thursday. Intense competition among Congress MLAs in Ballari for a ministerial berth is said to be the cause for some of the MLAs staying away from the meeting held to select the by-poll candidate for Ballari.