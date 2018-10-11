Home Cities Bengaluru

Rift in Congress delays selection of candidate for Ballari Lok Sabha constituency

A meeting convened at the residence of senior Congress leader and Ballari district in-charge minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday failed to finalise the candidate.

Published: 11th October 2018 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Differences among party MLAs in Ballari district is causing hiccups for the party in selecting the candidate for Ballari Lok Sabha constituency.

A meeting convened at the residence of senior Congress leader and Ballari district in-charge minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday failed to finalise the candidate as only two — Nagendra and Tukaram — of the six Congress MLAs from the district turned up for the meeting.

Shivakumar has convened a meeting again on Thursday. Intense competition among Congress MLAs in Ballari for a ministerial berth is said to be the cause for some of the MLAs staying away from the meeting held to select the by-poll candidate for Ballari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Ballari Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp